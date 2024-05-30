Schneider Electric’s campus in Bengaluru can house 8k people

BENGALURU: Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, on Thursday inaugurated one of its largest employee campuses globally, at Bagmane Solarium City here.

In a statement, the company said this state-of-the-art campus covers an area of 630,000 square feet and features a Global Innovation Hub, Training centre, R&D centre, Skill centre and Digital Hub with a capacity to accommodate over 8,000 professionals.

Schneider Electric has invested Rs 200 crore to set up one of its largest employee campuses in Bengaluru. “This new campus reaffirms Schneider Electric’s commitment to be an employer of choice by providing world class infrastructure for employees to collaborate, develop, and deliver industry leading solutions for customers. It also reinforces the company’s pledge to ‘Make in India for India and for the world’, showcasing ongoing investments in manufacturing, innovation, people, R&D, and skill building,” it said.

“This new investment underscores our dedication to accelerating our contribution to India’s rapid growth. We strongly believe in its potential as a springboard for innovative ideas benefitting local customers, while making a global impact,” said Peter Herweck, CEO, Schneider Electric.