Begin typing your search...

SBI garners $1 bn to cater to ESG financing market

The bank has concluded the issuance of $1 billion ($750 million and green shoe of $250 million) through Syndicated Social Loan, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Jan 2024 1:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-04 01:15:23.0  )
SBI garners $1 bn to cater to ESG financing market
X

Representative Image 

NEW DELHI: State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has raised $1 billion or (about Rs 8,300 crore) to cater to the domestic ESG financing market.

The bank has concluded the issuance of $1 billion ($750 million and green shoe of $250 million) through Syndicated Social Loan, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The loan book was closed on January 2, 2024, it said. Last year too, the country’s largest lender had raised $1 billion syndicated social loan.

The fund raised would would cater to domestic ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) financing market. The two tenures: a three-year and a five-year loan were raised at 80 basis points and 100 basis points over the secured overnight financing rate respectively.

SOFR is a benchmark rate for dollar-denominated derivatives and loans, which replaced the London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor.

State Bank of IndiaSBIESG financing marketESGissuancegreen shoeSyndicated Social LoanEnvironmental Social and Governance financingSOFR
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X