Salesforce launches 'Starter' for MSME businesses in India

MUMBAI: Enterprise software major Salesforce on Tuesday announced the launch of Salesforce 'Starter' for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) businesses in India.Starter is customer relationship management (CRM) that includes sales, service and email outreach tools in one suite, helping companies get started -- so they have the tools to improve customer experiences, reduce costs, and drive revenue

"SMBs are the backbone of any economy and faster adoption of digital technologies has helped them remain resilient in the face of adversity," said Arun Parameswaran, MD - Sales and Distribution, Salesforce India.

"Businesses of all sizes are increasingly seeking ways to remove complexity from their employees’ ability to get work done and create space for higher-value work. We are excited with the impact that Salesforce Starter can create for small and medium sized businesses in India, driving productivity, efficiency and cutting costs while deepening customer relationships and delivering business success," he added.

According to the company, Salesforce Starter combines the usability, flexibility, and security that companies need to scale their business faster and enable companies to improve ROI, and it’s all in a single suite with helpful guides for customers to set up and go live.

In addition, the company said that Starter will help businesses by offering simplified signup, guided onboarding, and a new checkout flow that makes it easier to bring more users into Salesforce.

Starter includes built-in Einstein AI for Activity Capture to automatically help keep email and calendar info up-to-date.

Companies can also enable users to view and act on unified customer data across a suite of sales and service applications.