SalarySe, CUB launch salaried-focused credit card

CHENNAI: SalarySe, India’s leading salary-powered financial wellbeing platform has announced its partnership with City Union Bank to launch the Level Up Credit Card, touted as the country’s first credit card built exclusively for salaried individuals and powered by Credit on UPI technology.

Aligned with the Reserve Bank of India’s vision to promote a cashless economy, the card is engineered to reward real-life spending patterns of working professionals through everyday UPI payments, online transactions, essential monthly bills, and in-store purchases.

The level-up credit card introduces India’s first Salary Day Bonus and feature, offering up to 37.5 per cent rewards on salary disbursement days, enabling salaried employees to maximise returns on essential expenses coinciding with payroll cycles. Unlike legacy credit cards that concentrate rewards on select use cases, this offering integrates credit seamlessly into the UPI ecosystem while maintaining disciplined credit access through employer-linked payroll verification, a release said.