Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said periodic dollar interventions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) helped smooth excessive intraday volatility and capped sharper losses for the rupee, the overall macro environment of elevated import bills and persistent greenback strength weighed on investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.20, then fell to 96.26 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 1 paisa from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee slumped below the psychologically important 96 per dollar mark to close at 96.25 against the US dollar. Forex and equity markets were closed on Friday on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

"The rupee closed at its weakest in over two months, and carries an upward bias for the pair within 95.50–96.50 on oil above USD 100, US yields at multi-year highs and heavy foreign portfolio selling," said Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research, Kotak Securities.