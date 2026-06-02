Rupee rises 16 paise to 95.03 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the USD/INR pair opened on a positive note this morning on a slight risk off sentiment. However, the uncertainty surrounding West Asia continues to cast a shadow over financial markets and energy prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.16 against the US dollar, then touched 95.03 in early trade, up 16 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee depreciated 34 paise to close at 95.19 against the US dollar.