Rupee opens on flat note, rises 3 paise to 95.34 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said lower oil prices and a softer US dollar outweighed importer demand for dollars, with market participants now turning their attention to the upcoming RBI MPC decision and key US economic data later this week for further direction.

At the interbank foreign exchange market the rupee opened at 95.35, then touched 95.34, registering a gain of 3 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee closed at 95.47 against the American currency.

The rupee opened on a flat note and may remain in the range of 95 to 95.50 as oil and dollar index also remain very stable while the market awaits for the RBI Monetary policy decision on Wednesday, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.