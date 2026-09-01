Rupee gains 28 paise to close at 94.94 against US dollar

Forex traders said recent MSCI-linked inflows are offering temporary support to the rupee.

Moreover, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might have intervened to support the domestic currency, they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.06 and touched an intraday high of 94.79 and a low of 95.10 during the session.

At the end of Tuesday's trading session, the rupee was quoted at 94.94 (provisional), higher by 28 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee settled 21 paise higher at 95.22 against the US dollar.

"The Indian rupee gained on possible intervention by the RBI and upbeat macroeconomic data. However, weak domestic markets and a surge in crude oil prices capped sharp gains," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan.