Rupee falls 6 paise to 93.77 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the latest inflation and employment figures in the US have boosted Treasury yields and the greenback.

However, falling crude oil prices, alongside strong domestic equity markets and foreign inflows, could help support the rupee.

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at around 93.73, then touched 93.77, down 6 paise from its previous closing level.

On Wednesday, the rupee gained 6 paise to close at 93.71 against the US dollar.