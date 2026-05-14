Rupee falls 20 paise to all-time low of 95.86 against US dollar in early trade

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that 2026 will be "historic, landmark year" for China-US relations as he welcomed US President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People for talks with him.The leaders of ‌the world's two largest economies are scheduled to have a few rounds of talks on Thursday and Friday.The visit by President Trump comes amid growing economic and geopolitical uncertainties arising from conflicts in the West East and the subsequent global energy shock that has taken a toll, particularly in Asia.Xi and Trump are expected to discuss the war in Iran, trade, technology and Taiwan, among other points of contention, during the visit.