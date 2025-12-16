Right4Paws raises Rs 14 cr in Series A round

CHENNAI: Right4Paws, a premium pet nutrition brand owned by Coimbatore-based Pet Prakalp India Pvt Ltd, has announced the successful closure of its Series A funding round in which it has raised Rs 14 crore from a group of high net-worth individuals.

Three Pins Capital Ltd, UAE, acted as advisor to the transaction.

The capital raised will be used to expand manufacturing infrastructure, scale production capacity and strengthen internal capabilities.

Pet Prakalp operates as the research, innovation and manufacturing backbone of the business, while Right4Paws functions as its consumer-facing brand.

Together, they address a key gap in India’s pet food landscape by combining whole-food nutrition with the consistency, safety and convenience of commercial pet food formats. The entire pet food market India is approximately Rs 5,000 crore in size. With over 40 million companion pets in India, the market is growing at around 20 per cent CAGR.

Dhanu Roy, founder-director, Right4Paws, said, “This fundraise marks a major milestone in our mission to elevate pet nutrition standards in India. At Right4Paws, we combine the benefits of species-appropriate whole foods with the convenience of modern dry nutrition. Our science-led formulations led by veterinary nutritionists in UK and supported by years of R&D.”

Sameer Achan, co-founder & director of Right4Paws, added, “This Series A funding gives us the foundation to expand rapidly, enter new product categories and prepare for international markets, while staying true to our focus on transparency, research-driven innovation and real health outcomes for pets.”