Renewable energy capacity addition in India increases by 113 pc in 2024: Centre

NEW DELHI: India added about 30 GW (Gigawatt) of new renewable energy capacity last year, 113 per cent higher compared to 13.75 GW added in 2023, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

With the expansion, India's total renewable energy capacity has reached 218 GW.

India has set a target of developing 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. To achieve this target, the country will have to install at least 50 GW of new renewable energy capacity every year in the next six years.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Exponential growth from 13.75 GW in 2023 to around 30 GW in 2024, resulting in achieving nearly 218 GW now underscores India's growing commitment to clean energy and its progress in building a greener future."

According to the ministry's data, India had a renewable energy capacity of 35.84 GW as of March 31, 2014.

Since the financial year (FY) 2014-15, India recorded the highest renewable capacity addition of 18.48 GW in 2023-24.

According to JMK Research, India installed 4.59 GW of new rooftop solar capacity in the calendar year 2024 (January to December), 53 per cent higher than in 2023. This growth is mainly attributed to the PM Surya Ghar Free Bijli Yojana, which was launched earlier this year. The scheme facilitated 7 lakh rooftop solar installations in just 10 months across the country.

The wind sector saw a new capacity addition of 3.4 GW in 2024, 21 per cent higher than in 2023. 98 per cent of the installed wind energy capacity in 2024 was from three states -- Gujarat (1,250 MW), Karnataka (1,135 MW) and Tamil Nadu (980 MW).