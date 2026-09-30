Remote, on-site or hybrid: WFH needn’t wait for crisis

Even though a new normal has set in, no single approach has worked for all employees. And the debate over the benefits and drawbacks of remote work continues.

In early 2020, the research and development units of four global companies were conducting similar technical and scientific work. They all had access to the same communication technologies when COVID-19 upended everyone’s routine.

What unfolded over the next three years in terms of how they arranged how and where employees would work as waves of COVID-19 came and went – remote, on-site or hybrid – differed in terms of the time it took them to arrive at stable work arrangements and the degree to which workers agreed with them.