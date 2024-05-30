Reliance, Tata in Time Magazine’s 100 World’s Most Influential Companies of 2024

CHENNAI: Indian industrial behemoth Reliance Industries was picked by the prestigious Time Magazine in its list of 100 World’s Most Influential Companies of 2024. The oil-to-telecom-to-consumer good group has found place in the ‘Titans’ category, sharing space with Microsoft, Amazon, Saudi Aramco, Intel, and India’s other top group, Tata Group.

This is the second time that Reliance has been included in the list, after the group’s Jio Platforms was picked in the inaugural edition of the list in 2021.

Calling Reliance Industries ‘India’s Juggernaut’, the Time profile recalls the group’s origin as a textile and polyester company 58 years ago by Dhirubhai Ambani, and says, “Today the sprawling conglomerate — which has aligned its growth with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a “self-reliant” India — is the country’s most valuable company, with a market capitalization of more than $200 billion.”

Two other Indian companies were included in the prestigious TIME’s list of 100 World’s Most Influential Companies of 2024: the Tata Group, which was included in the list under the ‘Titans’ category, while Serum Institute was included in the ‘Pioneers’ category.

In its profile on the well-respected Tata Group, the Time write up noted how its incumbent chairman N Chandrasekaran, who took over in 2017, transformed the group by investing in new avenues like tech manufacturing, AI, and semiconductor chips.

“In 2023 it became the first Indian company to assemble iPhones, and is building another plant. In September, Tata announced a partnership with Nvidia to develop an AI cloud in India. And this year, it announced plans for the country’s first major semiconductor manufacturing facility. The moves seem to be paying off: in February, Tata’s combined market capitalization reached a whopping $365 billion, more than the entire economy of India’s neighbor and rival, Pakistan.”

The full TIME100 Companies list will be featured in the June 10 issue of the magazine.