Reliance Defence eyes Rs 20k cr maintenance, repair, overhaul biz

CHENNAI: Reliance Infrastructure Limited-promoted Reliance Defence Limited on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Coastal Mechanics Inc to jointly address India’s Rs 20,000 crore defence maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) and upgrade market opportunity.

Coastal Mechanics is a US Depart- ment of Defence authorised con- tractor.

Reliance Infrastructure in a re- lease said the partnership will focus on providing end-to-end MRO, upgrade, and lifecycle support solutions for the Indian armed forces, targeting a wide range of critical platforms such as 100+ Jaguar fighter aircraft, 100+ MiG-29 fighter aircraft, the fleet of Apache attack helicopters, L-70 air defence guns, and other legacy systems that require long-term sustain- ment and modernisation.

The segment represents a high-value, long-duration opportu- nity driven by the Indian military’s strategic shift from asset replace- ment to lifecycle extension and performance-based logistics, it added.

Reliance Defence and Coastal Mechanics will also set up a joint venture (JV) at MIHAN in Maharashtra to serve both the Indian market and export markets, the release said

This JV will provide complete MRO and upgrade services for various air and land defence platforms used by the armed forces, the statement added.