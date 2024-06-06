Refex’s eVeelz begin ops at Bengaluru airport

CHENNAI: A new fleet of electric vehicle (EV) airport taxis from Refex eVeelz by Refex Group’s Green Mobility vertical has been introduced at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on Wednesday to mark the World Environment Day.

The new EV fleet comprises 175 compact SUVs and comes in two colours – teal and pink.

Hari Marar, MD-CEO, Bangalore International Airport, said, “At BIAL, our commitment to environmental sustainability drives us to continually innovate. The introduction of the EV taxi fleet and the tree planting drive are significant strides towards reducing our carbon footprint and enhancing the green spaces within the airport. ”

Passengers can book the new EV Taxis, either at the airport taxi stands in both terminals or through the BLR Pulse mobile application. While the teal-coloured SUVs echoes BLR Airport’s dedication to sustainability, the pink ones are for female passengers, also operated by female drivers. As an enhanced safety measure, each female passenger is provided with a ‘Pink Card’ with contact numbers of duty manager, local police and ambulance services.

Anil Jain, MD, Refex Group said, “Refex’s green mobility vertical is on a mission to provide reliable, safe and cleaner options of commute through Refex eVeelz. Our 100 per cent company owned and leased EV fleet, our driver partners, and our processes provide a safe and ecofriendly commuting experience.”

With Refex eVeelz fleet in action, over 50 percent of the fleet at the airport has become electric.