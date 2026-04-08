RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says:

Growth impulses continue to be supported by robust private consumption and investment demand. However, the West Asia conflict is likely to impede growth.
Higher input costs associated with an increase in energy prices and international freight and insurance costs, along with supply-chain disruptions that would constrain availability of key inputs for downstream sectors, would impair growth.
The economy is confronted with a supply shock. It is prudent to wait and watch the changing circumstances and the evolving growth-inflation outlook.
Also, disruptions in energy markets, fertilisers and other commodities may adversely impact industry, agriculture and services, reducing domestic output.
Elevated energy and other commodity prices, as also shocks to the availability of inputs due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, are likely to impact growth in 2026-27.