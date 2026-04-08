10 key points from RBI's policy meeting

RBI kept its key policy rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, adopting a cautious stance as policymakers assessed the fallout from the Iran war on energy supplies, inflation and growth. This means your EMIs won't go down, but it won't go up either.
Low interest rates may continue for long time, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
Inflation remains within the target band for now, but risks have risen due to volatile oil markets and the possibility of "second-round effects", which could weigh on demand and delay investment recovery, says Governor Malhotra.
Full economic impact of the Iran war – particularly through energy costs – will only become clearer in the coming months.
Growth outlook trimmed to 6.9% in the current financial year, a drop from an expected 7.6%.
For the first time, RBI offered a forecast for core inflation, which it sees at 4.4 per cent in the current financial year.
Not anticipating a dent to remittances, says RBI Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta.
Nothing related to governance, conduct noticed during supervisory inspection: RBI Governor on abrupt resignation of HDFC Bank Chairman.
Against 125 basis point rate cut, a 90 basis point transmission has taken place on lending side, says RBI Governor.
Next meeting of RBI's rate-setting panel scheduled for June 3 to 5.