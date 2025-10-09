Ramco Systems to implement solutions for engine MRO operations

CHENNAI: Ramco Systems announced that it will implement its next-gen Aviation Software at Global Engine Maintenance India Private Limited (GEM), a fully owned subsidiary of Global Engine Maintenance LLC USA.

Ramco’s advanced specialised software solution for engine MRO operations will provide end-to-end visibility of operations and supply chain, automates compliance & audit readiness, and integrates finance with operations.

Its digital tools such as the Engine Visit Hub, Ramco Anywhere mobile apps for mechanics and warehouse staff and real-time dashboards, will help GEM India improve process efficiencies, enhance productivity and achieve paperless operations.

James Ranjith Jeyakumar, general manager, GEM India, said, “We were looking for a solution provider who could not only streamline our operations but also lay a scalable foundation to support our future expansion into full engine overhaul services. Ramco Aviation Software stood out with its deep engine MRO capabilities, end-to-end integration and ability to manage the complete engine lifecycle. These strengths were instrumental in our selection.”

Sam Jacob, EVP & head- Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Ramco Systems, said, “GEM India’s decision to adopt Ramco Aviation Software is a strong endorsement of our product vision and technology leadership in aircraft engine MRO software.”