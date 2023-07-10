Quick commerce platform Dunzo delays 50% salary of workers

NEW DELHI: Homegrown quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo has delayed 50 per cent salary of some employees, media reports said.

According to Business Today, citing sources, salary cuts have been made for employees in the manager and above grade levels.

"All employees manager grade and above have only received 50 per cent of the salary of June. Rest company says they will pay it later," the source was quoted as saying.

"We were informed that we would get the rest of the salary between July 15 to 25. There are rumours of restructuring amid a cash crunch," another employee working at the company confirmed.

In April, Dunzo laid off at least 30 per cent of its workforce, nearly 300 employees, after it raised $75 million in a fresh funding round.

The company also laid off 3 per cent of its workforce in January amid cost-cutting measures, as the company looked at team structures and network design to build efficiency in its teams.

According to the 'Fairwork India Ratings 2022 Report, when it comes to fair work for gig workers among the digital platform economy in India, Dunzo along with Ola and Uber were the worst performers across parameters related to the working conditions of gig workers.