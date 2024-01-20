PSU stocks at new 52-week highs, post strong gains

NEW DELHI: PSU stocks notched the top gains on Saturday, with the PSU index gaining more than 2 per cent in a flat market.

Among PSU stocks, Railway stocks rose the most led by IRCON gaining more than 17 per cent, RITES gaining 17 per cent, Railtel gaining 16 per cent, RVNL gaining 10 per cent, IRFC up 10 per cent, ITDC is up 8 per cent.

Among others, Andrew Yule is up 13 per cent, NHPC is up 10 per cent, MMTC is up 10 per cent, NBCC is up 8 per cent, NFL is up 8 per cent, MTNL is up 8 per cent, SCI is up 7 per cent, STC is up 6 per cent, HUDCO is up 6 per cent, SJVN is up 6 per cent, NLC India is up 6 per cent, IRCTC is up 6 per cent, GIC Re is up 5 per cent, RCF is up 5 per cent, KIOCL is up 5 per cent.

Several PSU stocks hit new one-year highs on Friday.

Railway stocks have been posting massive gains. IRFC market capitalisation crossed Rs 2.30 lakh crore on Friday.

It surpassed Mahindra and Mahindra and Bajaj Auto in market capitalisation.