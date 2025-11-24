Pontaq invests Rs 5.5 crore in 2 deeptech startups

CHENNAI: Pontaq Ventures, a leading UK India cross border venture capital firm, recently announced a Rs 5.5 crore strategic investment in two Indian DeepTech startups, Dweepi and Edgehax.

The Chennai-based Pontaq Ventures has funded over 190 startups, with a strong focus on over 140 DeepTech ventures across India and the UK. The firm provides not only capital but also strategic guidance, mentorship, and market access, helping early stage startups transform into technology leaders.

Prem Barthasarathy, founder-managing partner, Pontaq, said, “India’s DeepTech startup ecosystem is witnessing remarkable growth, driven by innovations in Robotics, Advanced Materials, Semi-conductors and AI. At Pontaq, we have always focused on identifying and supporting startups that are pushing the boundaries of technology. Our strategic investment underscores our commitment to nurturing homegrown DeepTech ventures that address critical infrastructure and enterprise challenges, accelerate product innovation, and help position India as a global leader in cutting-edge technology solutions.”