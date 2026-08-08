Piyush Goyal: India not backing separate BRICS currency

BRICS group comprises 11 major emerging markets and developing countries of the world -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It serves as a platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance.

“Bharat BRICS currency ke paksh mein nahin hai. Hum samarthan nai dete ki aisi koi BRICS currency jaisi nai yojna lai jaye. Bharat ka uske upar virodh hai (India is not in favour of a BRICS currency. We do not support the introduction of any such BRICS currency scheme; India opposes it),” he told reporters after conclusion of the two-day meeting of BRICS trade and industry ministers in Jaipur.