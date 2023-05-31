P-notes investment hits 4-month high of Rs 95,911 crore in April

NEW DELHI: Investment in the Indian capital markets through participatory notes has seen an upward trend in the past two months, with the number reaching Rs 95,911 crore in April-end, primarily driven by the country’s robust economic growth.

This was the highest level since November 2022, when investment through the route stood at Rs 96,292 crore.

Participatory notes (P-notes) are issued by registered Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through a due diligence process.

As per Sebi data, the value of P-note investments in Indian markets - equity, debt, and hybrid securities - stood at Rs 95,911 crore at the end of April as compared to Rs 88,600 crore in March-end.

Also, this was the second consecutive monthly increase in the investment level. Investment through P-notes was at Rs 88,398 crore in February-end and Rs 91,469 crore in January-end.

The growth in P-notes generally aligns with the trend in FPI flows, when there is a global risk to the environment, investment through this route increases and vice-versa.

Shrey Jain, founder-CEO, Sasonline, said one of the primary drivers behind the growth in P-notes investment is India’s robust economic growth, which positions the country as an appealing destination for FPI investments, “Another contributing factor to the growth in P-notes investment is the rapid development of infrastructure including transportation, logistics, energy, and digital infrastructure.

Of the total Rs 95,911 crore invested through this route till April this year, Rs 86,226 crore went in equities, Rs 9,586 crore in debt and Rs 100 crore in hybrid securities. Also, assets under custody of the FPIs grew to Rs 50.85 lakh crore in April from Rs 48.71 crore in the preceding month.