22 April 2024
Ola Mobility's operations at Ayodhya airport now
NEW DELHI: Ola Mobility on Monday said it has started operations at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, having installed a dedicated cab pick-up zone at the arrival and exit points.

It has also deployed a team of representatives who would be available 24x7 to manage its operations at the airport and address customer queries in real-time.

“Ayodhya is emerging as one of the fastest growing cultural and tourist hubs in India. Ola is excited to expand its services and provide dedicated mobility solutions in the city,” CEO Hemant Bakshi said.

“In line with our mission to serve 1 billion Indians, we plan to unlock growth opportunities in locations like Ayodhya, which hold spiritual and cultural significance, and attract millions of tourists annually.

