Ola Mobility launches operations at Chennai International Airport

CHENNAI: Ola Mobility, India’s largest ride-hailing platform, on Wednesday announced the launch of its services at Chennai International Airport (MAA), spanning across all terminals.

This strategic expansion is part of the MoU signed between Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Ola cabs and marks Ola’s presence at 22 airports.

The Ola Zone at MAA will be dedicated towards pickups for travellers. Additionally, booking assistance will also be available at the zone to guide them enabling faster services and reduced wait times. Also, the drivers will benefit from a cashless checkout system, which eliminates the payment at entry/exits, for an improved experience for both travelers and drivers. For travellers, all charges will be included in a single bill, ensuring convenience. Drivers will be offered dedicated, cost-free parking (MLCP), optimising operational efficiency, and reducing associated costs.

Hemant Bakshi, CEO, Ola Mobility, said, “This expansion reiterates our dedication to building a nationwide network of convenient airport transportation services. Since our presence in 6 airports until 2022, we are now operational in 22 leading airports across the country. This growth will propel us forward strongly in our mission to serve 1 billion Indians with our mobility and consumer solutions.”