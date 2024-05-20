NSE, BSE closed today on account of LS elections

MUMBAI: NSE and BSE will remain closed on Monday due to Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai.

According to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) trading holiday calendar, all the segments of the markets will remain shut, including SLB and derivatives.

Mumbai, one of the regions participating in the fifth phase on Monday, has designated a public holiday for this purpose. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain shut in the morning session but reopen in the evening session.

The next day of trading in the stock market will be on Tuesday from 9.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

The next trading holiday in the stock market is June 17 on the occasion of Bakra Eid. After this, the market will remain closed on July 17 due to Muharram, August 15, October 2, November 15 on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, and December 25 due to Christmas.

The stock market was open on Saturday due to a special trading session.

Sensex was up 88 points or 0.12 per cent at 74,005 points and Nifty was up 35 points or 0.16 per cent at 22,502 points.