Nothing closes $96 mn round ahead of Phone (2) launch

“In just over two years, we’ve assembled one of the strongest teams in the industry and sold over 1.5 million devices worldwide,” said Carl Pei

29 Jun 2023
NEW DELHI: London-based consumer technology brand Nothing on Wednesday announced a $96 million fundraising round led by Highland Europe, with participation from existing investors GV (Google Ventures), EQT Ventures and C Capital, along with house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia. With this round, Nothing’s total funding has reached $250 million, as the company also crossed selling 1.5 million products. “In just over two years, we’ve assembled one of the strongest teams in the industry and sold over 1.5 million devices worldwide,” said Carl Pei, Nothing CEO-co-founder. “It’s clear that there’s real demand for an innovative challenger in the consumer tech industry, and with this new round of financing, we’ve never been better positioned to realize our vision to make tech fun again,” Pei added. Nothing is geared up to launch a refined Phone (2) in India on July 11.

