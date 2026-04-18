No new RBI norms on allowing exchange of discontinued currency: PIB fact-check unit

The fact-checking unit dismissed these claims as fake, clarifying that the RBI has made no such announcement.

“Some news reports claim that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued new guidelines to exchange discontinued currency notes. This claim is Fake. The RBI has made NO such announcement,” said the PIB unit in a post on X.

“The official RBI website is the only authentic source for updates on financial regulations and currency-related announcements. For accurate and verified information, users are advised to visit the official website of the Reserve Bank of India,” the post added.

It further stated that one should never forward unverified messages.