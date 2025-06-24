New Galaxy Marvel plan to boost insurance coverage

CHENNAI: Galaxy Health Insurance, India’s youngest health insurer backed by the families of TVS Group and insurance veteran V Jagannathan, has launched its flagship offering – Galaxy Marvel, designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s health-conscious society.

This product encourages wellness by offering health-linked incentives and digital wallet credits to policyholders who maintain good health, while providing robust and comprehensive coverage that aligns with the expectations of today’s discerning Indian consumer. Galaxy Marvel follows the success of the insurer’s first flagship product, Galaxy Promise, launched in October 2024.

Over the past year, the company has expanded its physical presence across South India, insured

over 72900+ lives in Tamil Nadu, and built a strong network of 5330+ agents in the state.

It has partnered with Policybazaar, India’s largest insurance distributor, to make

Galaxy Marvel available to its present and potential customer base, pan-India.

G Srinivasan, MD-CEO, Galaxy Health Insurance, said, “Understanding the pulse of India, we have introduced a plan that incentivises wellness by rewarding policyholders for maintaining good health."