Nepal eases post-demonetisation curbs on Indian currency; allows Rs 200, Rs 500 notes

The Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), in a notice reissued on Thursday, said Indian and Nepalese nationals may carry Indian currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 500 denominations issued on or after November 9, 2016, up to a limit of Rs 25,000 per person in accordance with the prevailing regulations.

Though the provisions had already been notified through a notice published in the Nepal Gazette on February 11 after the necessary regulations were framed, the NRB reissued the notice to reiterate the rules and clarify their implementation.

Clarifying the new rules, NRB spokesperson Guru Prasad Paudel said on Saturday that Nepalese nationals cannot bring Indian currency into Nepal from any country other than India. Likewise, they cannot carry Indian currency from Nepal to a third country, except India.

He said the revised provision would facilitate Indian tourists visiting Nepal and Nepalese nationals engaged in trade and business with India.