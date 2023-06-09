Naveen Unni joins TVS Capital Funds as managing partner

MUMBAI: TVS Capital Funds, a leading rupee capital private equity fund announced that Naveen Unni has stepped into the role of managing partner. Known for investing in tech-driven financial services and B2B services, the firm has managed Rs 3,500 crore across 3 funds and 32 investments under its track record. Unni, a veteran with 20 years of consulting experience, specialises in business transformation, digital strategy, and leadership development. He has a 20-year track record of leadership at McKinsey and Co, where he served as the managing partner for the Chennai office and led the India sustainability practice. Unni will enhance TVS Capital’s long-term vision of offering a steadfast capital platform to entrepreneurs.