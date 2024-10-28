Nadi Airtechnics launches ‘The Pink Bay’ in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: The 70-year-old Nadi Airtechnics, manufacturer and exporter of industrial fans, has inaugurated ‘The Pink Bay,’ a pioneering initiative aimed at empowering women in the engineering sector.

The Pink Bay is a dedicated assembly line where trained women from the local community will assemble industrial fans for both the Indian and American railroad markets.

JB Kamdar, CMD, Nadi Airtechnics, a leading supplier of heavy-duty medium-sized fans to the Indian rail industry, nuclear power sector, and automotive paint shops, said they have made substantial investments in expanding their manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure.

The company’s new facility at Azhanjivakkam in Tiruvallur district, which includes a modern paint shop, has been established at a cost of over Rs 150 million. This expansion is expected to boost production capacity by 60 per cent and create new employment opportunities for both men and women in the region.