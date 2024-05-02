Muthoot Capital Services raises Rs 40 cr via debt

NEW DELHI: Muthoot Capital Services on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 40 crore through the issue of commercial papers. "The Company has issued Commercial Paper (CP) amounting to Rs 40 crore on 30th April 2024, in accordance with the guidelines issued by Reserve Bank of India," Muthoot Capital Services said in a BSE filing. The commercial papers will have a tenure of 122 days with a maturity date of August 30, 2024.

