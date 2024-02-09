MRF posts Rs 509.71 crore consolidated PAT for Q3

CHENNAI: Chennai-headquartered tyre major MRF Ltd has posted a consolidated profit after tax for the October-December 2023 quarter at Rs 509.71 crore, the company said on Friday.

The company had recorded a consolidated profit after tax at Rs 174.83 crore, during the corresponding period of last year.

For the nine-month period this fiscal, the consolidated profit surged to Rs 1,685.12 crore as compared to Rs 428.29 crore recorded a year ago.

The consolidated total income during the quarter under review went up to Rs 6,240.08 crore, from Rs 5,715.91 crore registered in the same period of last financial year, MRF Ltd said in a BSE filing.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2023 the consolidated total income stood at Rs 19,042.88 crore, as against Rs 17,349.66 crore registered last fiscal.

The Board of Directors met on Friday and declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share (30 per cent) for the financial year ending March 31, 2024. The second interim dividend declared would be paid on or after March 4, 2024, the company said.