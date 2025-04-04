Motan inaugurates facility in Chennai

CHENNAI: Motan Group, a leader in innovative solutions for the plastics processing industry, on Thursday announced the inauguration of its facility in Chennai.

This strategic expansion underscores Motan’s dedication to meeting the escalating demands of the Indian plastics sector.

The newly-established facility represents a substantial investment of euro 2 million (approximately Rs 17 crore), reflecting Motan’s confidence in the Indian market’s potential.

Spread over three acres, the 20,000-sq-foot construction is poised to serve as a central hub for R&D and distribution. This initiative aims to enhance Motan’s ability to deliver high-quality products and services tailored to the needs of Indian customers.

Füllsack Sandra, CEO, Motan Group, emphasised the company’s global vision: “Founded in 1947 on the shores of Lake Constance, Motan has evolved into a leading partner for process peripherals in the plastics industry, with representation in over 80 countries worldwide”

Carl Litherland, chief marketing officer, Motan Group, highlighted the significance of the Indian market.