Microsoft to invest 4 billion euros in France

Smith said much of this investment money would focus on the artificial intelligence (AI) sector

ByReutersReuters|13 May 2024 7:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-13 07:45:35.0  )
Microsoft to invest 4 billion euros in France
Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft (Image: Reuters)

PARIS: Technology and software giant Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab will invest 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion) in France as part of the annual 'Choose France' business summit, its vice chair and president Brad Smith told Le Figaro paper.

Smith said much of this investment money would focus on the artificial intelligence (AI) sector and that Microsoft would set up a data center in the French city of Mulhouse.

