Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari quits

NEW DELHI: Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari has moved on from the company to pursue a new path, the company said on Friday. Irina Ghose, COO, Microsoft, has been promoted as managing director of India. Maheshwari, who joined Microsoft in 2016 after serving at HoneyWell and McKinsey & Company, steered the tech giant growing across the spectrum, be it workplace productivity, skilling and local innovation at scale in India. “We can confirm that Anant has decided to leave Microsoft to pursue a role outside the company,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement.