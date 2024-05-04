Mia by Tanishq expands TN reach with four new stores

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Mia by Tanishq, a fine jewellery brand, embarked on a strategic retail expansion by inaugurating four new stores across Chennai and Tiruppur.

All the stores were inaugurated by Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq, and Narasimhan YL, Regional Business Manager, Jewellery Division, South along with the respective business associates.

Mia has also announced an inaugural discount on its products. This offer is valid till 5th May at all four stores. Ramanan said, “Last year, we unveiled 12 new standalone stores in TN and were delighted by the response.”