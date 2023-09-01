MG Motor retail sales rise 9 pc in August

NEW DELHI: MG Motor India on Friday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in retail sales at 4,185 units in August.

The automaker had sold 3,823 units in August 2022.

The carmaker is gearing up and building further on the current momentum in the festive season, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The company is readying the introduction of the Black Edition of its mid-sized SUV Astor, it added.