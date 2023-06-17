Merc adds ChatGPT to voice control of its vehicles

NEW DELHI: Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has expanded the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and added OpenAI’s ChatGPT into the voice control of its vehicles as the next step. “By adding ChatGPT, voice control via the MBUX Voice Assistant’s Hey Mercedes will become even more intuitive. An optional beta programme will start June 16, 2023, in the US for over 9,00,000 vehicles equipped with the MBUX infotainment system,” Mercedes-Benz has said. Customers can participate via the Mercedes me app or directly from the vehicle using the voice command “Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta programme”. Moreover, the company said it is integrating ChatGPT through Azure OpenAI Service, leveraging the enterprise-grade capabilities of Microsoft’s cloud and AI platform.