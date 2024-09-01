Maruti Suzuki total sales dip 4% year-on-year to 181,782 units in August

Begin typing your search...

    The company had dispatched 189,082 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

    1 Sep 2024
    Maruti Suzuki (PTI)

    NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported a 4 per cent year-on-year decline in total sales in August at 181,782 units.

    Total domestic passenger vehicle wholesales were at 143,075 units last month as compared with 156,114 units in the year-ago month, a dip of 8 per cent, it added.

    Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 10,648 units last month as against 12,209 units a year ago.

    Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis and Swift, declined 20 per cent to 58,051 units as compared with 72,451 units in the year-ago month.

    Utility vehicles, consisting of Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga, Invicto, Fronx and XL6, clocked sales of 62,684 units last month as compared to 58,746 units earlier.

