Maruti Suzuki sold 1.68 lakh while Hyundai India sold 63,701 vehicles in April 2024

NEW DELHI: Two of India's automotive giants, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) and Maruti Suzuki India Limited, reported impressive sales figures, highlighting their continued dominance in the market, selling 232,790 units combined.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd reported a robust sales performance for April 2024, with total sales reaching 63,701 units, marking year-on-year growth of 9.5 per cent.

The company's domestic sales stood at 50,201 units, with a marginal increase of 1.0 per cent compared to April 2023. The export segment exhibited exceptional growth, with sales reaching 13,500 units, marking a staggering 58.8 per cent increase over the same period last year.

Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor India Ltd, expressed his satisfaction with the sales performance, stating, "In April 2024, Hyundai Motor India achieved fourth consecutive month of 50,000 plus units in domestic sales during CY 24. Driven by models like the CRETA, VENUE and EXTER, SUVs continued to be a growth driver contributing 67 per cent of HMI domestic sales."

He attributed this success to popular models such as the CRETA, VENUE, and EXTER, which have been driving growth in the SUV segment, contributing to 67 per cent of the company's domestic sales.

The company's cumulative sales from January to April 2024 also reflected positive growth, standing at 7.3 per cent higher than the same period in the previous year.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced its sales figures for April 2024, demonstrating a strong performance with total sales reaching 168,089 units.

Domestic sales of Maruti Suzuki stood at 140,448 units, showcasing the company's continued stronghold in the Indian market. The passenger car segment recorded sales of 69,339 units, while the utility vehicle segment witnessed impressive growth, with sales totaling 56,553 units. The van segment saw sales of 12,060 units.

In addition to domestic sales, Maruti Suzuki supplied 5,481 units to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), further solidifying its role as a key supplier in the automotive industry.

The company's export segment also performed exceptionally well, with sales reaching 22,160 units in April 2024, marking a significant increase from the same period last year.