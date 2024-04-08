Maruti Suzuki eyes 3 lakh exports in FY25, 8 lakh by 2030

NEW DELHI: On the back of record exports last fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India is confident of its overseas shipments crossing 3 lakh units in FY25 as part of gradual scaling up to meet the target of up to 8 lakh units by 2030, according to a senior company official.

The company plans to launch more models in its various export markets that span over 100 countries while also enhancing distribution network, having taken best practices from India such as making bank finance available at dealerships, strengthening service facilities and parts availability to the export markets.

“Till about three years ago our exports were in the range of 1 to 1.2 lakh cars a year. Both as a national vision and as a business ambition, we decided to scale up drastically and from those levels and in 2022-23 we reached about 2.59 lakh units exports and in 2023-24 we completed 2.83 lakh,” Maruti Suzuki India executive director corporate affairs Rahul Bharti said. He further said, “The interesting part of this is that it bucked the trend of industry. While the rest of the car industry exports actually shrunk by 3 per cent, Maruti Suzuki was able to grow by about 9.3 per cent to 2.83 lakh units a year. With this 42 per cent of all cars exported from India are from Maruti Suzuki.” Bharti said the strategy is aligned with the government’s vision to step up India’s exports for the country to capture a larger share of the global trade.

“We are not only doing this with existing models. Even for the EV, the start of production of which will be in FY25, we would start export, and export it to advanced markets like Japan and Europe,” he noted.