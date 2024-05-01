Maruti starts pre-booking for new-generation Swift

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki has started pre-bookings for the 4th generation Swift hatchback car at a price of Rs 11,000, the carmaker said on Tuesday.

The company informed that in the 4th generation Swift, it has introduced a new sporty design and enhanced dynamic features and driving experience.

Maruti's Swift is one the popular models among the car consumers in India and more than 29 lakh units have been sold by the company since its launch. The customers can make the booking at the Maruti dealership and also through the website of Maruti Suzuki.

The company has not revealed the prices of the new generation Swift. "The Swift has been an iconic brand for Maruti Suzuki, continually evolving to meet changing customer demands. Its substantial customer base of 29 lakhs and numerous awards stand as a testament to its enduring popularity" said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki.

He further added that "The Epic New Swift maintains its sporty essence while addressing contemporary expectations for environmental sustainability and low emissions. True to form, the next-generation Swift is poised to set new benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment and embody the concept of Joy of Mobility" According to the industry experts, the Swift faces strong competition from other rival hatchback models like Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Altroz and Renault Kwid.

Recently on April 10 Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of car Swift and selected variants of the Grand Vitara. According to the company's announcement, the prices of Swift were increased by up to Rs 25,000, while the Sigma variant of the Grand Vitara witnessed an increase of Rs 19,000. Earlier on April 27, Maruti Suzuki India disclosed its quarter four results for FY 2023-24, indicating a notable rise in net profit by 47.8 per cent to Rs 3,877.8 crore compared to Rs 2,623.6 crore in the same period last fiscal year.The annual sales volume of the Maruti Suzuki has also surpassed the 2 million units.

The company retained its position as the top exporter of passenger vehicles in India for the third consecutive year.