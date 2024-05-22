Market cap of BSE-listed firms hits USD 5-trillion milestone

NEW DELHI: The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies hit the USD 5-trillion milestone for the first time on Tuesday.

At the close of trade, the total valuation of the exchange-listed companies stood at an all-time high of Rs 4,14,62,306.56 crore (USD 4.97 trillion), the BSE data showed.

The 30-share Sensex declined 52.63 points, or 0.07 per cent, to settle at 73,953.31. However, during the day, it hit a high of 74,189.19, rallying 183.25 points, or 0.24 per cent.

"The market capitalisation of companies listed on the BSE has crossed a record USD 5 trillion for the first time -- hitting a fresh high on May 21. India became the fifth largest marketcap country after the US, China, Japan, and Hong Kong," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

The combined market valuation of all listed companies on the BSE reached the USD 4-trillion milestone for the first time ever on November 29 last year.

The m-cap of all listed companies on the BSE touched the USD 3-trillion mark on May 24, 2021.

The total valuation of exchange-listed companies went past the USD 1 trillion level on May 28, 2007.

The journey from USD 1 trillion to USD 1.5 trillion was covered in 2,566 days, or just over seven years on June 6, 2014.

The m-cap of listed companies reached USD 2 trillion on July 10, 2017 -- taking 1,130 days from the USD 1.5 trillion level. It took ten years for the exchange to reach from USD 1 trillion level to USD 2 trillion in market capitalisation.

From there, it took 1,255 days to go past the USD 2.5-trillion mark on December 16, 2020.

So far this year, the BSE benchmark has climbed 1,713.05 points, or 2.37 per cent. It hit the all-time peak of 75,124.28 on April 9 this year.

In Tuesday's trade, among the Sensex components, Nestle, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank were the major laggards.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and State Bank of India were among the gainers.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.34 per cent while smallcap index declined 0.18 per cent.

The midcap gauge hit its lifetime peak of 43,223.69 and the smallcap index reached the record high of 48,099.29 during the day.

Among the indices, metal rallied 4.08 per cent, utilities (1.99 per cent), power (1.96 per cent), commodities (1.79 per cent) and energy (1.01 per cent).

Financial services, IT, telecommunication, auto, bankex and teck were the laggards.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 1,341.47 points, or 1.84 per cent.