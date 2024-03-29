Luminous Power inaugurates solar panel unit in Uttarakhand

NEW DELHI: Energy solutions provider Luminous Power Technologies on Thursday announced the inauguration of its solar panel manufacturing factory at Rudrapur in Uttarakhand.

Equipped with the latest advancements in solar panel manufacturing, the facility boasts of cutting-edge technology and infrastructure designed to ensure maximum efficiency and minimal environmental impact, a release said.

The inauguration event was graced by brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by Preeti Bajaj, CEO-MD, Luminous Power Technologies, and Manish Pant, chairman, Luminous Board and Executive VP – International Operations, Schneider Electric.

The factory, spread over 10 acres, is fully automated and equipped with the latest and cutting-edge solar module manufacturing technologies.