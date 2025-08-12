KVB inaugurates new branch in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) expanded its branch network with the inauguration of a new branch on Monday in Tiruchy, KK Nagar Udayanpatti.

The branch was inaugurated by N Jayakumar, superintending engineer, TWAD, Tiruchy along with Meenakshi Subramanian, correspondent, Dream Kidzz, Tiruchy.

Ramesh Babu, MD-CEO, Karur Vysya Bank, said, “Our branch expansion is part of a strategic initiative to strengthen our presence in potential markets and bring our services closer to customers. At KVB, we are continuously working to enhance our service delivery through a combination of physical branches and digital platforms. Last financial year, we opened 50 new branches and we plan to further strengthen our presence this year to support our growing customer base.”