KUN Motorrad dealer partner for BMW Motorrad in Kovai

CHENNAI: BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler division of the German automaker BMW has appointed KUN Motorrad as its dealer partner in TN strengthening its retail footprint in the region.

The showroom, spread across 3,300 sq ft in Coimbatore, showcases six motorcycles and a wide array of BMW Motorrad accessories and merchandise.

It also has three mechanical bays for service. KUN Motorrad Dealer Principal U Venkatesh said, ‘’This venture is a strategic move to harness the burgeoning market potential in TN.” In April 2013, Chennai-based two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad signed a strategic partnership to manufacture sub-500 cc motorcycles for the domestic and global markets.