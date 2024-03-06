Kone rolls out first escalator from Chennai unit

CHENNAI: Kone Elevators India, a fully-owned subsidiary of Kone Corporation, has delivered its first escalator from its manufacturing facility in Chennai. It is eager to leverage its Indian manufacturing unit, which is India and Southeast Asia’s largest elevator manufacturing facility.

Amit Gossain, MD, Kone India, said, ‘’We are grateful for the trust and support from F5 Realtors – one of the leading real-estate companies in Pune, this partnership has been instrumental in shaping a new design and functionality of our products.

With the delivery of the first escalator, we are confident we would be able to offer a world-class product range that aligns with our commitment to delivering quality, safety and reliability”. Its production unit near Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.